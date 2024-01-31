Rain, warmer weather brings avalanche danger to Cascades

Warmer weather in the mountains is not helping skiers and snowboarders.

Some of the runs at the Summit at Snoqualmie Ski Resort are a bit slushy because of the light rain and rising temperatures Wednesday.

Because of those conditions, the Northwest Avalanche Center is reminding everyone about the current danger in the mountains.

The western side of the Cascades is in the moderate to considerate risk for slides.

On the eastern side, rain and wet snow are expected to create extremely hazardous conditions. Avalanches could be very large and destructive, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

“Stay off of and out from underneath steep slopes while these conditions continue,” the center warned.





