Queen Anne Beerhall holding fundraiser to benefit Maui K-9 first responders

SEATTLE — Queen Anne Beerhall is hosting an event to benefit the rescue dogs who helped with the Maui Fire response.

The event is being held Wednesday afternoon from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have dog-themed beverages, potential player appearances, and more

Crews from Cascadia Search Dogs and Northwest Disaster Search Dogs just recently returned from Maui.

The four-legged crews helped with rescue efforts after the wildfires destroyed the town of Lahaina.

Both organizations are non-profit and rely on donations to provide for the dogs’ needs and equipment.

Throughout the month of September, Seattle-based Carpet Liquidators is donating 10% of select sales to the two groups. The floor company supports canine-focused groups and hosts adoption events throughout the year.

