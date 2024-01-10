Local

Puyallup police searching for two suspects wanted for credit card fraud

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Detectives with the Puyallup Police Department are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for credit card fraud.

On Dec. 28, the two men pictured above worked together to purchase several items with a stolen credit card.

If you recognize these men, contact the Puyallup Police Department Tip Line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

Reference Puyallup PD Case #2336301133.

