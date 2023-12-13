Local

Puyallup police hold Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

By KIRO 7 News Staff

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police made a post on X Wednesday to remind people that December 17 is the last day for the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

Did you know, there is someone in the U.S. that needs blood or blood products every 2 seconds?” said a spokesperson. “One blood donation can save more than one life.”

For more information visit the Cascade Regional Blood Services website.

