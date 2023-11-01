Local

Puyallup police do no-shave November to raise prostate cancer awareness

By KIRO 7 News Staff

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Members of the Puyallup Police Department are growing beards and mustaches in support of prostate cancer awareness month.

Currently, department policy doesn’t allow officers to grow any beards while in uniform.

However, for the first time in almost 29 years, they are being encouraged to do so.

Each member who participates is also asked to make a minimum donation of $50 a month to Special Olympics Washington.

Additionally, the department says that it will make more donations if participants can “rock” their chosen style of facial hair for the whole month.

You can also help by directly donating on the Puyallup police website.

