Puyallup PD, Washington State Fair step in to help family dealing with injured horse

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A family traveling with three horses flagged down police after one of their horses was injured in Puyallup.

A family was transporting three horses in a trailer from Monroe to a farm in Yelm but along the way one of the horses got its hoof caught and fell, injuring the horse.

The family flagged down a passing Puyallup police officer because Atlas, the injured horse could not move.

Crews from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue joined in to help.

While the injured horse was taken to get medical aid, they needed a place to put the other two horses, Kenney and Boris.

So police called Washington State Fair to ask for help in temporarily housing the other horses.

Fair staff took care of them while Atlas was taken to an emergency large animal hospital.

Police say they’re hoping for a speedy recovery for the injured horse and thanked fair staff for helping this family out.





©2025 Cox Media Group