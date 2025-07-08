Puyallup PD raising funds for new police K9

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police Department is asking for funds to get a new K9 to fill the vacancy of recently-retired K9, Ice.

The funding would go toward the purchase of a new K9* and the training of that dog. It would also go toward the dog’s medical bills, replacement or upgrades of K9 gear and education for handlers.

The department is collaborating with non-profit 30x30 Funding. This organization is the first-ever handler-led, handler-first non-profit in the U.S.

The non-profit says the contributions go directly to the Puyallup Police Department’s K9 Unit.

You can donate here.

©2025 Cox Media Group