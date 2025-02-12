Puyallup Hatchery vandalized damaging trees 50 to 200 years old

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife Police is asking the public for information about vandalism at the Puyallup Hatchery over the past year.

According to police, vandals have used chainsaws and axes to damage trees that are, in some cases, 50 to 200 years old.

Vandalism at Puyallup Fish Hatchery (WDFW Police)

In all, it has cost the state over $6,000 to remove the damaged trees because they have become hazards.

Police said that if the vandalism doesn’t stop, the Clarks Creek Loop trail system would have to restrict public access.

This would bring to an end important educational opportunities for the foundation and the students who use the hatchery to learn about the salmon lifecycle, science and the environment.

Vandalism at Puyallup Fish Hatchery (WDFW Police)

Police are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to call WDFW Enforcement at (877) 933-9847 or submit a report online, or text WDFWTIP at TIP411 (847411).

©2025 Cox Media Group