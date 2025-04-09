Puyallup Food Bank urges support at Washington State Fair food drive as shelves hit ‘all-time low’

Puyallup, Wash. — The Puyallup Food Bank says they are facing an unprecedented crisis, calling on the community to come together for a critical food drive on April 10 at the Washington State Spring Fair.

“Our shelf-stable food is at an all-time low. We’ve cut back on the average distribution our clients receive, and we’re at maximum capacity for serving our neighbors,” said Shawn Manley, CEO of the Puyallup Food Bank. “We used to serve a dozen or so families each day, but now we’re regularly serving more than 60 families daily. This dramatic increase shows just how many people are struggling to put food on the table.”

According to organizers, the food bank’s volunteers are seeing the human toll of this crisis firsthand.

“We’re encountering so many first-time visitors, especially people on fixed incomes who simply cannot survive in this economy,” Manley shared. “One elderly woman told us she had to choose between paying her heating bill and buying groceries. Thanks to the Food Bank, she didn’t have to make that choice.”

The Spring Fair Food Drive is on Thursday, April 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“This drive is one of the biggest of the year, but it comes at the lowest time for food drives. Most people think of giving around Thanksgiving and Christmas, not in the spring,” Manley explained. “The Spring drive meets a critical need at a critical time. If we exceed our goals, we can ensure no family goes hungry right now.”

Organizers add that non-perishable items like soup, pasta, rice, peanut butter, and canned meat are urgently needed, along with donations to sustain operations. Regarding cash donations, Manely shared, “We can convert $100 into 500 meals. Our operational budget is 100% funded by our local community.”

For Manley, this mission is deeply personal. “I’ve lived in Puyallup for most of my life, and my grandchildren are sixth-generation Puyallup residents. I’ve never seen our community face hunger like this,” he said. “I’m asking my neighbors to dig deep and give what they can. Together, we can show every family in Puyallup that they’re not alone in this fight.”

To learn more or volunteer, visit the Puyallup Food Bank website, contact the Puyallup Food Bank at (253) 350-9303, or email ceo@pfb.org.

