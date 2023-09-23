Puyallup detective rescues cats after owner dies

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup detective rescued two cats after their owner died, said the Puyallup Police Department on Friday.

The PPD said the man passed away outside his home and he lived alone. Detective Lewis saw bowls inside the home and kept them filled.

Using a game camera, he saw that there were two cats who were afraid and hiding. Detective Lewis trapped them and brought them back with him.

“They were very scared at first but they were friendly!” said the PPD.

The family of the man who died couldn’t take the cats so Detective Lewis and his wife cared for them.

With the help of Metro Animal Services, Tabitha and Sam went to rescues and are currently waiting for their “furever” homes.

“If you have enough love and room in your home, consider adopting a pet in need, or donate to those who help,” said the PPD.

Sam is at Sunny Sky’s Animal Rescue and Tabitha is at Oakbrook Cat Rescue.

