Pursued pickup pair find jail on the other side of a decorative gate

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies pursued a wanted pair in a pickup Thursday night after they fled a traffic stop in the Lawrence Lake area.

The truck fled down Lawrence Lake Road then north on Smith Prairie Road where the vehicle hit TCSO issued spike strips.

The driver continued on at turtle speed before crashing through a decorative gate and into a tree. They were not injured.

The driver had multiple felony warrants including a DOC escape warrant. The passenger had warrants for drug dealing and gun possession.

