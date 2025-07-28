Puppy saved from overdose gets new ‘leash’ on life

A puppy found overdosing on fentanyl is getting a new ‘leash’ on life.

Espresso will be getting a new home soon, according to the Seattle Humane Society.

They say adoption is pending.

Firefighters found him in a car in Lacey on the morning of July 15.

The woman inside was slumped over the wheel.

Firefighters gave Espresso Narcan— a brand of nasal spray treatment designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The Seattle Humane Society says he nearly died. They’ve been caring for him while he waits for his new family – but it appears he won’t have to wait much longer.

