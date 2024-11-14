Puppies rescued after kennel hit by car on SR 101; some still missing in woods

Washington State Patrol troopers responded late Tuesday night to an unusual incident on State Route 101 near Kirk Road involving a with a large dog kennel that had fallen onto the highway.

Around 10 p.m., a woman driving eastbound on SR 101 struck the kennel, which had fallen onto the road.

Several malamute mix puppies were inside the kennel, some of which scattered into the nearby woods after the crash.

Troopers on the scene quickly took action, confirming one puppy had died from injuries on the roadway and rescuing two others, which were then transported to an emergency veterinary clinic in Poulsbo.

Troopers from Port Angeles and Bremerton coordinated a caravan to quickly get the injured puppies to a vet for urgent care.

The owner of the kennel, a 70-year-old man, was located shortly after.

He explained that he was in the process of moving from Port Gamble to the Port Angeles area when the kennel accidentally fell from his vehicle.

The driver of the car that struck the kennel was uninjured, and while no criminal charges were filed, the kennel owner was cited for an unsecured load, as required by law.

Troopers are continuing efforts to locate the remaining puppies in the wooded area near the scene, urging anyone who might spot them to contact Washington State Patrol.

©2024 Cox Media Group