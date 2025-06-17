Puppies found with swollen muzzles look for forever homes

QUILCENE, Wash. — Two puppies found with swollen muzzles in Auburn are now up for adoption.

A third will be looking for her forever home in the coming weeks.

The six-month-old coonhound puppies—Hina, Lakona, and Pono – were found in April roaming near Southeast Green Valley Road.

KIRO 7 spoke to Sara Penhallegon, the Director of Center Valley Animal Rescue (CVAR), about their recovery.

“They’re doing incredible,” she said. “They’re up between 35 to 40 percent of their body weights from when they came in.”

Penhallegon said she believes someone had bound their muzzles with tape, preventing them from eating.

“You can still see bands around their noses and underneath, they have a band also of scar tissue,” she told KIRO 7. “It’s starting to disappear.”

Penhallegon said the smallest female will likely have permanent scarring. Her lips don’t close all the way because of the damage.

“I’m hopeful that some of that will go away with time, but you know, if you’re looking at her and don’t know what’s going on, you really don’t notice it,” she said. “It just looks like she’s smiling.”

Penhallegon said that despite what happened to the puppies, they’re in great spirits.

“They’re the happiest, friendliest, sweetest pups,” she told KIRO 7. “It’s amazing to me how well these animals that were mistreated so badly can do and how forgiving they are with everyone.”

She said the puppies will do well in a home with other dogs and children.

If you’re interested in applying to adopt Pono, click here.

If you’re interested in applying to adopt Lakona, click here.

If you’re interested in applying to adopt Hina, click here.

