‘Punny is the new funny’: Monroe holds snowplow naming contest

MONROE, Wash. — Monroe’s Public Works Department is asking the community to help name three of its snowplows in a light-hearted competition.

To get the contest “rolling,” staff say that submissions should be sent to customer service specialist Trevor Ore at TOre@monroewa.gov by 5 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Ten entries will be selected by Jan. 25 and published a survey link on the department’s Facebook page.

The online vote will continue until the end of the month and the winning entries will be announced on Feb. 1.

“Punny is the new funny,” said Ore. “We look forward to seeing the clever names, having the community vote, and announcing the contest winners.”

Submissions must be limited to 15 characters, including spaces.

Ore says submissions cannot be a person’s name or be politically inspired, copyrighted, or trademarked.

The nicknames will be displayed for the 2024 and 2025 winter seasons.

