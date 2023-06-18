Puget Sound Fire investigating box truck in Green River

Firefighters are currently investigating a box truck in the Green River.

Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the truck around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The truck went head-first into the water in the 25100 block of Frager Road.

Firefighters confirmed no one was in the truck.

Puget Sound Fire on location of a box truck in the Green River in the 25100 block of Frager Road. Firefighters confirmed the truck was unoccupied. pic.twitter.com/nJkZlVL34q — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) June 18, 2023

