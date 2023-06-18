Local

Puget Sound Fire investigating box truck in Green River

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Box truck in Green River

Firefighters are currently investigating a box truck in the Green River.

Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the truck around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The truck went head-first into the water in the 25100 block of Frager Road.

Firefighters confirmed no one was in the truck.

