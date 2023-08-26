Puget Sound Fire extinguishes flaming semi-truck on Highway 18

PUGET SOUND — The Puget Sound Fire Department extinguished flames pouring out of a semi-truck trailer on Highway 18 Saturday around 5 a.m.

Fire responders cleared the area on Highway 18, just west of the SE 256th Street exit later that morning after putting out the fire. Officials said that it started as a brake fire before quickly spreading to the rest of the trailer.

The diver was able to escape to safety and separate the trailer from his semi.

Puget Sound Fire is on scene of a semi truck trailer fire on westbound Hwy 18, just west of the SE 256th Street exit. Please use caution when driving in this area. pic.twitter.com/CepaBxQSQJ — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 26, 2023

