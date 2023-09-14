Public transit ramps up for Thursday’s Beyoncé show

SEATTLE — Beyoncé is performing Thursday night at Lumen Field and crowds are expected.

Anyone in the area should expect concert-related traffic and large crowds walking in SODO and Pioneer Square.

Public transportation has ramped up to help everyone get to and from the show.

Extra trains, buses, and trips will be available.

With parking passes at Lumen Field sold out, and nearby parking lots hiking their prices, your best bet will be public transportation.

Sound Transit is adding three extra Link light rail trains to the 1 Line between Northgate and Angle Lake. That line will run every 15 minutes.

King County Metro is sending extra buses to RapidRide routes in Ballard, Aurora Avenue and West Seattle, and Seattle to the Eastside routes after the show.

There will also be extra trips all night on the King County Water Taxi between West Seattle and downtown Seattle’s Pier 50.

Gates at Lumen Field open at 6:30 p.m. and Queen Bey will start the show at 8 p.m.

Her Renaissance World Tour is the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history, earning $461.2 million so far. It’s expected to make more than $2 billion by October.









