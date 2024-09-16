Public Health investigates norovirus-like outbreak at Ballard restaurant

Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating an outbreak of norovirus-like illness linked to Stoneburner, a restaurant in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle.

Multiple people reported experiencing symptoms consistent with norovirus, including vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, after dining at the restaurant in mid-August.

The department first learned of the outbreak on August 20, when seven customers reported becoming ill after eating at Stoneburner on August 11 and August 14.

Further investigation revealed that at least two restaurant employees experienced symptoms around the same time.

Although the staff did not work while showing signs of vomiting or diarrhea, it is possible they were contagious without realizing it, as some people can spread the virus with mild or no symptoms.

On August 21, Public Health closed the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Inspectors revisited Stoneburner on August 22 to ensure proper sanitation and informed management that sick employees must wait 48 hours after symptoms subside before returning to work.

Staff were also provided with handwashing and food handling guidelines to prevent contamination.

No laboratory testing has been conducted on the individuals who fell ill, which Public Health notes is typical for short-lived illnesses like norovirus.

While symptoms point to norovirus, other potential causes have not been ruled out.

The investigation is ongoing, and the health department plans to revisit the restaurant in mid-September to ensure compliance with food safety practices.

