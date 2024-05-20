Protestors camping at UW packing up after reaching agreement

SEATTLE — Pro-Palestine supporters who have been camping at the University of Washington are packing up their tents.

Late last week they struck an agreement with the school and must be gone by 3 p.m. Monday.

The university has agreed to not punish protestors for camping, but when it comes to the graffiti you see on the buildings, the school says that will be investigated.

“I think it’s about time, they should have done this weeks and weeks ago. The majority of the protestors weren’t even students. Kind of ridiculous they were here for so long,” said UW student Andrew Matveyenko.

The group was protesting the ongoing conflict in the Gaza and was demanding that UW cut ties with Israel and Boeing, along with putting an end to all oppression of pro-Palestinian students, faculty and staff.

The school did not do that but did agree to more transparency on investments with companies like Boeing.

“There is going to be a process for investigating divestment, there’s going to be a lot more transparency into what the school is invested in,” said protestor Jay Preusker.

UW will also fund at least 20 scholarships for Palestinian students displaced from Gaza and has agreed to meet with student representatives to consider a request to explore divestment.

Looking back, in the three weeks the encampment has been on the campus, it grew to more than 100 tents.

“A little over a month ago, this was the nicest place on campus to be with the cherry blossoms and thousands of tourists, and now it’s like...” said Matveyenko.

There were also counter-protests, and graffiti still remains on school buildings.

“I’m Jewish and seeing some of the things that they are writing here. I don’t even want to be here anymore, and I have to walk through the quad every day to get to work and class,” said Matveyenko.

In response protestors say, “Paint is nonviolent and that the messages that were being expressed is what’s really important.”

©2024 Cox Media Group