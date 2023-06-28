Protesters against homeless sweeps shout over Mayor Harrell during downtown speech

During a speech announcing details of a plan to revitalize downtown Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell was continually interrupted by about a dozen protesters, according to video from the scene.

Harrell’s “Downtown Activation Plan” would lay the foundation to revitalize Seattle, for residents, businesses, and tourists.

Harrell presented the plan during a speech at Westlake Center Wednesday, however, his speech was delayed as protesters shouted, “No housing, no sweeps.”

Seattle Mayor Harrell’s press conference downtown is delayed by the shouts of protestors. They’re shouting “sweeps kill.” Struggling to be heard over the group, the mayor paused his announcement and tried to negotiate.@KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/M47yjUqQbu — Lauren Donovan (@LaurenKIRO7) June 28, 2023

Harrell attempted to speak to the protesters, however, they ignored him and continued shouting, according to video from KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan.

After about 20 seconds, Harrell returned to his podium and joked, “Well, we have them outnumbered, at least.”

Harrell was joined by several civic, community, business, social service, and neighborhood leaders as he attempted to lay out his plan.

The “Downtown Activation Plan” consists of three stages: Initiatives that are currently underway, efforts taking place over the next three years and possibilities for the future.

Initiatives that are currently underway include reopening City Hall Park, increasing food truck operations downtown, cleaning graffiti, picking up trash more often, filling 20 vacant storefronts, and improving street lighting.

The Seattle Police Department has also focused on arresting drug dealers downtown.

Harrell’s entire plan can be found on the City of Seattle’s website downtownisyou.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group