Protest march in Seattle as one year approaches since the start of the Israel-Hamas War

SEATTLE — Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have been marching forcing the shutdown of Alaskan Way for the last hour.

The group has traveled up Broad Street and reached the Space Needle causing traffic jams in the area.

This protest came nearly one year after the Israel-Hamas War started on October 7.

This also comes just a month after former UW student “Aysenur Eygi” was killed by Israeli soldiers while protesting in the West Bank.

This story is developing and will be updated.

