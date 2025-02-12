Protecting your pets in cold weather

TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you have dogs, cats, or even bunnies — they all need to stay warm when it’s this cold out, which is easy to do when you take a few easy steps!

It’s simple, when it is this cold outside, treat your pets the way you want to be treated. Lauren Green with the Tacoma Humane Society tells us to be mindful of outdoor exposure.

“We encourage folks who have dogs to walk them for a short amount of time during the warmest part of the day,” Green said.

She suggests getting them some layers when going outside.

“Bundle them up, put on a coat, or a sweater, if they tolerate it, then do booties to protect their paws from harsh chemicals,” Green said.

While most dogs try to fight the layers, experts say that’s not the only way to keep your dog healthy in the cold.

“Some pets may need to increase food intake for extra carbs,” Green said. “At the same time, some might need to decrease just to keep warm.”

Don’t forget to bring in your curious cats too!

“If you have an indoor/outdoor cat this might be a great time to keep them indoors because it’s so chilly outside,” Green said.

If there is no way to bring your pets inside, Green says just do the best you can, that way they don’t end up taken to a shelter or Humane Society.

“Put up a temporary shelter with warmth if they do spend time outside, also make sure they have access to fresh water and the water isn’t freezing.”

If you have any questions about your pet’s safety during these cold days, just give your local vet a call.





©2025 Cox Media Group