‘Protect and serve, always!’: Puyallup officer rescues pigeon from crow attack

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup Police Officer Miniken rescued a pigeon being attacked by a flock of crows on Saturday.

The Puyallup Police Department said the officer was in the right place at the right time.

“This little pigeon was being attacked by a flock of crows. Officer Miniken didn’t hesitate to rescue the little pigeon. Protect and serve, always!” said PPD.

— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) November 18, 2023

