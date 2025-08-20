Prosecutors seek 9-month jail sentence for ex-Sonics star Shawn Kemp

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Pierce County prosecutors are requesting former Seattle Supersonics star Shawn Kemp to serve nine months in jail.

Kemp pleaded guilty to second-degree assault after shooting at a stolen car last year. He tracked his stolen phone to Tacoma Mall and fired three shots at the suspects in March 2023.

According to police body cam video from that day obtained by KIRO 7, he told officers he fired in self-defense. No one was hurt.

Prosecutors are pushing for the maximum sentence because Kemp tossed the gun into some nearby bushes and didn’t tell police he fired until they asked.

They say that’s why they’re pushing for the maximum sentence. Kemp’s defense team can still argue for less — or even no jail time — this week before his sentencing.

Shawn Kemp pleads guilty to assault charges

In 2023, Kemp was accused of shooting at two people in the Tacoma Mall parking lot. He said they broke into his car and stole several items. When police arrived, Kemp told them he fired his weapon in self-defense.

Although both the 4Runner and another nearby vehicle were shot, no people were physically harmed. The two men inside the vehicle, aged 35 and 39, both have extensive criminal records and are currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Court documents reveal that Kemp claimed he retreated to his car and fired two shots in response. However, police later reviewed video footage showing that Kemp began shooting immediately after leaving his vehicle.

During the shooting, a bullet struck the car of a JCPenney employee named Cheri Mahoe. She recalled being escorted to the store’s third floor with other employees and customers for safety due to the situation outside. The bullet damaged the top layer of her car’s roof but did not penetrate inside.

The standard sentencing range for second-degree assault is three to nine months.

He is expected to receive his sentence on Friday after he officially pleaded guilty in May.

