Prosecutor clears Pierce County deputies 2 years after deadly shooting

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Three Pierce County deputies who shot a man who was threatening a tavern two years ago have been cleared, reported The Tacoma News Tribune Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett ruled the deputies — Chad Chapman, Courtney Quandt and Derek Wetlaufer — were justified in shooting and killing a 25-year-old man in March 2023.

The Tribune explained that the man, Branden Vorak, threatened to shoot up a tavern he was fired from and also pointed a gun at deputies. He also held what appeared to be a bomb.

More from MyNorthwest: Alleged Seattle ATM theft ringleader who used Jaws of Life is set for court

What led up to the shooting involving Pierce County deputies?

MyNorthwest reported the story in 2023, stating the man was allegedly holding a grenade and was confronted by a group of Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies in Midland.

Officers then followed the man to the train tracks at 112th Street East and Portland Avenue East, near Franklin Pierce High School. The man subsequently crossed the street, and then “shots fired” was called over the radio.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office posted about the shooting on X:

Deputy Involved Shooting 112th St E and Portland Ave E. Deputies were following a man holding a grenade. He crossed over 112th St E and then “Shots Fired” was called over the radio. Scene is still active, no deputies injured. PCFIT will be handling the investigation when secure. pic.twitter.com/Cac6nRnfo3 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 24, 2023

According to a letter from Robnett to Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank, obtained by The Tribune, Vorak pulled the pin on what was later found out to be a “dummy” fragmentation grenade with no explosive charge. However, the Pierce County Force Investigation Team later discovered that the 9 mm handgun Vorak had was loaded.

The Tribune stated that in her letter, Robnett explained the deputies were faced with what appeared to be a life-threatening situation.

More from MyNorthwest: Suspect dead after allegedly killing man at Tukwila USPS facility

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Submit news tips here.





©2025 Cox Media Group