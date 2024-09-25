Proposed neighborhood zoning changes in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tuesday evening’s Tacoma City Council hearing was the first meeting open to the public to discuss the current version of the “Home in Tacoma” package.

That’s the city’s submitted proposal which aims to increase housing supply, affordability, and choices.

The public was on hand to make their presence known and, in most cases, voice their opposition. The council chambers were completely full, and those who filed in late were relegated to standing room only. Even then, there was an overflow room located just outside of the chamber doors.

There was a queue to speak, including folks joining in virtually. The Tacoma City Council was inundated with responses to the new zoning proposal online as well, saying they’d received 130 emails on the subject.

Ultimately, the council’s goal is to shift from single-family zoning to “Urban Residential” zones that allow more density. The proposal would affect around half the city.

Most of that re-zoning would create opportunities both South and West of downtown Tacoma and the ports. The idea is that those new zones would promote access to opportunities like transportation, schools, parks, shopping, and businesses; putting them all within walking distance.

The community has been vocal in opposition, even in the lead-up to this proposal. But, for her part, Alyssa Torrez who is the Senior Planner with Planning & Development Service with the City of Tacoma says they’re taking community members into account.

“We’re doing our best as staff to let the council know what we’re hearing, what people have commented. Not just tonight, but throughout the process. And, the council will take that into consideration to meet our housing goals. Also, [there are] multiple goals throughout the city that we’re hoping this package will give us a chance to meet,” says Torrez.

The city council may have high hopes. However, the outpouring of opposition from this Tacoma community is evident. They worry and wonder about lingering issues, such as parking, transit, and canopy covering.

But the decision will be up to the City Council moving forward, which doesn’t sit well with everyone.

“I think the mayor and the council members that live in gated communities that won’t be affected by this should not be able to vote on it,” asserted Rebecca Splinter, a concerned citizen.

“We need to stop giving tax breaks to build whatever, wherever. We need to not pass this, revert to the state mandate. And, if you really want our input, really… put it on a ballot,” she went on to say.

Tacoma resident Tom Rickey echoed those sentiments, saying, “I believe, with all respect to the city council, they’re intelligent people. But, this is an extremely complex issue. Eight people on the council that have no background in planning; no background in Urban Development… are going to make a decision this wide and this deep? I think we should vote on it.”

There will be a vote, but it’s unlikely to include the public like Rebecca Splinter and Tom Rickey are hoping for.

After taking public response into account, amendments will be considered by the city council, before a vote is called for, no sooner than late November.

If passed, this proposal will go into effect in early February. A short timeline for major changes, that still leaves plenty of questions for the surrounding Tacoma community.

