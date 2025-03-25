Proposed changes to Parents Bill of Rights sparks ire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There are dueling views on proposed changes to the Parents Bill of Rights.

The Parents Bill of Rights is less than a year old.

But Democrats say it needs to be updated to better comply with state and federal laws.

Meanwhile, Republicans say it is an excuse to water down parents’ rights. Opponents are particularly upset about one provision in this bill.

That’s the provision that makes the bill law as soon as the governor signs it. It’s called the emergency clause. And a longtime Republican activist says it’s underhanded.

“Removing the parents’ rights is not an emergency,” said Tim Eyman. “Mt. St. Helens blowing its top, that’s an emergency.”

Initiative Activist Eyman made no secret of that he vehemently opposes the provision that means changes to the Parents Bill of Rights would go into effect right away and could not be changed through a referendum.

He evoked the ire of Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos (D), Seattle, the House Education Committee chair, too.

“Please do not impugn motives,” she responded. “Questioning our motives is also impugning.”

“I’m questioning the motives of the emergency clause itself,” Eyman shot back. “The emergency clause is motivated behind it to prevent the citizens from exercising a constitutional right.”

The Parents Bill of Rights would change in some key ways. The bill, which began as a voter initiative, would no longer require giving parents access to their child’s school records in 10 days. It would give educators 45 days to respond.

Out would be the provision regarding medical services provided for children. And parents would no longer be able to sue school districts that violate their rights.

“We said very clearly, and I said myself, that we were going to bring the bill back if there were problems,” said Sen. Claire Wilson (D), Auburn, Federal Way.

The Democratic senator and chief sponsor says the bill needed to be changed because some provisions, like those involving medical care, are taken up in other laws. Moreover, the law needs to go into effect before the school year ends.

“So, an emergency clause allows it to go into effect right now, so school districts know what’s the right law to follow,” she said.

She insists she has been a longtime parent and child advocate, having served for eight years on the Federal Way School Board.

The bill likely has a good chance of passing. Since Democrats hold a majority. It will be up to the Governor to decide whether to sign it.





©2025 Cox Media Group