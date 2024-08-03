Prolific Tacoma theft suspect caught after window escape

TACOMA, Wash. — On Friday Tacoma police released body camera video of the capture of a prolific theft suspect on July 20.

Tacoma police believe the suspect burglarized several businesses over the past month.

Detectives tracked the suspect to his apartment through the vehicle used during the crimes.

Police arrived at the suspect’s home just before 9 p.m. July 20. Officers knocked on the door and got no answer.

Then an officer noticed the suspect escaping through a window. The suspect was arrested in a nearby alley after a very short foot chase.

The man faces charges of residential burglary, vehicle prowl and organized retail theft.

