‘Prolific’ burglary suspect wanted since June arrested in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police arrested a man on Sunday who they say is a “prolific” burglary suspect.

The burglaries, which have occurred since June, have usually happened at apartment or condominium complexes during the early morning hours. The burglar usually enters the home using keys stolen from a lockbox, or slips in when cars come through gates to secure parking areas, according to Bellingham Police.

Officers on the night shift compiled the incidents and identified the suspect by his clothing and his widow’s peak hairline.

Looking at the cases with surveillance video, they came up with a slew of possible charges:

Seven counts of second-degree burglary.

One count of first-degree theft.

Three counts of second-degree theft.

Three counts of third-degree theft.

One count of malicious mischief.

One count of theft of a motor vehicle.

One count of possession of a stolen vehicle from January.

Police said under those charges, the suspect stole $18,209.55 worth of bicycles and other property, in addition to a $12,000 motorcycle.

On Sunday, as officers in the 1000 block of West Bakerview moved in to arrest the man, he ran into the woods and away from someone who was there to pick him up.

After a few hours, the man returned and was picked up by a car. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn’t stop right away and instead went into a parking lot, where the suspect jumped from the moving vehicle.

One of the officers ran after the man until she caught up with him and placed him under arrest.

He is currently in jail on $75,000 bail.

The man is also a suspect in other burglaries as the investigation continues.

