Problem North Seattle encampment to be cleared after shooting, fire

SEATTLE — An encampment off Nesbit Avenue North and North 90th Street in the Licton Springs neighborhood is being cleared on Wednesday after problems with crime and a large fire.

Neighbors say they’re concerned because there’s a school down the street. They say students at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School have to walk past the encampment every day, where they can be exposed to crime and open drug use.

Earlier this month, there was a massive fire that scorched the sidewalk. People who live nearby told us they could see the smoke and flames from their apartments.

In June, there was gunfire at the encampment, where a man was shot in the leg.

Neighbors said the encampment is a source of constant chaos.

“I just kind of have to look over my shoulder every time I walk past this place,” said North Seattle neighbor Keith Sibal. “As the fire kind of demonstrated, it can be a safety risk. I just hope they put the people who lived here in a good place or hopefully, offer them assistance.”

Signs posted along the sidewalk say the encampment will be cleared at 9 a.m.

