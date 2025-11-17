Previously deported Mexican citizen sentenced for possessing images of child sex abuse

BOTHELL, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A previously deported Mexican citizen was sentenced for possessing images of child sex abuse.

Jaime Neri-Soto, 42, will spend three years behind bars for receiving images of child sexual abuse, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington announced.

Neri-Soto was arrested by Bothell Police Department (BPD) detectives in March 2025 after an investigation prompted by reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Through those tips, investigators found out Neri-Soto was the owner of electronic devices that allegedly contained images of child sexual abuse.

Judge Tana Lin said “children are scarred for life” by child exploitation at the sentencing hearing.

Lin noted Neri-Soto would be deported following his prison term.

“Any chance of achieving the American dream is now over,” she said.

WhatsApp alerts NCMEC that user uploaded images of child sex abuse

In October 2024, WhatsApp alerted NCMEC that a user had uploaded images of child sexual abuse, according to the attorney’s office, citing records in the case.

In January 2025, the tip was referred to BPD. The police department connected the phone number and IP address to a specific person. Working with internet service providers, law enforcement found the location of the phone, which led to Neri-Soto.

Police learned Neri-Soto was a previously registered sex offender whose registration was terminated in 2017, when he was turned over to federal authorities for deportation.

Neri-Soto was charged with receipt of images of child sexual abuse after authorities found images of child sexual abuse on his device.

“The defendant’s activities served to feed the appetite and fuel the interests of individuals with a sexual attraction to minor children,” prosecutors wrote in the sentencing memo, according to the attorney’s office. “His conduct necessarily supported an industry making its profits at the expense of children. (And) this is not the defendant’s first bite at the child exploitation apple… As long as defendants peddle the misery of children from behind screens and keyboards, real children will continue to experience unmeasurable harm.”

Neri-Soto was sentenced to five years of supervised release after his prison term, but will likely be deported.

