PRCA Rodeo returns to Northwest WA Fair

LYNDEN, Wash. — The Lynden PRCA Rodeo is returning to the Northwest Washington Fair this summer.

The rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. on August 11 and 12.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on April 18 or April 16 if you’re part of the fair’s email subscribers list. They cost $30 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets do not include fair admission.

“For 20 years, the Lynden PRCA Rodeo has been honored to be part of this amazing community. We can’t wait to celebrate the memories of the past two decades with YOU, while looking forward to the next 20,” a post online states.

The Northwest Washington Fair runs from August 7 to 16.

In addition to the rodeo, there will be live concerts by Jake Owen, Chandler Moore, ZZ Top, and a Hip Hop Throwback Night featuring Chingy, Ginuwine, and Ying Yang Twins.

The fairgrounds are located at 1775 Front Street in Lynden.

The fairgrounds are located at 1775 Front Street in Lynden.





