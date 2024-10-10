Poulsbo Fire responds to house fire, family dog dead despite rescue efforts

Poulsbo Fire responded to a house fire early Thursday morning near Pioneer Hill and Clear Creek Road, where an adult female and a family dog were initially reported missing.

Crews arrived at the scene at about 7:27 a.m. to find the fire heavily involved in the living room and kitchen of a single-wide mobile home, according to the Poulsbo Fire Department.

While the woman was later confirmed safe off-site via phone, firefighters discovered the family’s dog inside the home.

Despite efforts to revive the pet with CPR for about 10 minutes, it did not survive.

Assistance came from Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, North Kitsap Fire and Rescue, and Navy Region NW Fire to control the blaze, which left the home a total loss.

Although some family belongings were salvaged, the American Red Cross stepped in to provide emergency assistance to the family of three, while the Kitsap County Humane Society offered care for the deceased pet.

According to the Kitsap County Fire Marshal, a preliminary investigation suggests the fire was likely caused by old wiring in a wall.

