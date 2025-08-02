Travis Decker not located following possible sighting at Snoqualmie Pass: Deputies

The King County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area near Snoqualmie Pass on Friday night, getting a tip that there may have been a possible Travis Decker sighting.

Minimal information is available at this time, and KIRO 7 is working to learn more.

Deputies confirm to KIRO 7 that the search did not yield any results.

Decker was not located.

It’s unclear at this time if it was someone mistaken for Decker.

Around 6 p.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office got a call from someone who believed they saw Decker near on the Pacific Crest Trail at the Pass.

"As locating Decker is a priority, KCSO dispatched multiple patrol units along with TAC-30, K-9 Units, and Guardian 1 to aid in the search. Neighboring Law Enforcement agencies were notified as well," KCSO said in an email.

KCSO called off the search around 9:15.

It’s unclear if efforts will resume in the daylight.

Decker has been on the run since May 31 when he picked up his three young daughters -- Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5-- for a scheduled visitation.

He never returned his daughters to their mother, and several days later, all three of their bodies were found at a campground in Chelan County.

There have been several possible Decker sightings since, with some reported in Idaho, but none of those sightings ended up being him.

Decker has military training and if alive, is believed to be keeping to the woods.

Search efforts have focused on national forest areas and parts of the Pacific Crest Trail, which runs from the Canadian border in Washington to the Mexican border in California.

©2025 Cox Media Group