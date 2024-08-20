Port Townsend residents may wake up to gunfire, sirens on Tuesday

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Port Townsend residents will wake up to a large presence of first responders on the morning of August 20.

But don’t worry, it’s only an exercise.

Federal, state, and local agencies are taking part in an active shooter drill near the ferry terminal, according to Washington State Ferries (WSF).

WSF said residents could hear simulated gunfire and sirens between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

A scheduled low tide cancellation coincides with the exercise and should not impact ferry service, stated WSF.

The agency added that residents in the area should continue reporting real-world emergencies by dialing 911.

Earlier this month, KIRO Newsradio spoke with Brandon Powell, an oiler on the MV Tacoma about the current ferry contract negotiations for better pay.

“We do want to keep the ferries running,” he told KIRO Newsradio. “We don’t want people to be stranded. We don’t want people to miss appointments, doctor appointments. We don’t want them to miss work. We don’t want them to miss these special occasions in their lives. But, at the same time, we also need to feel valued by the state, and we’re not.”

The ferry service can’t afford to have Powell quit. There aren’t enough engine room workers to run the ferries right now. The workforce is 40 to 50 people short of having the capacity to service all the current boats, and the ferry service is only operating 15 of 22 boats now.

The lack of competitive pay is also keeping the ferry service from attracting new workers to the job and that puts the entire system in jeopardy.

“I would hate to see the ferries go away,” Powell said. “It’s such an iconic symbol of Washington State, and right now it’s being run aground.”

Ferry workers cannot strike, by law. The pay decision will be left up to arbitration. The workers are looking for a 20% raise, to bring their pay up to par. The union representing them said the state has only offered 2%.

