Port Angeles police use PIT maneuver to stop DUI driver

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A driver allegedly under the influence tried to run from Port Angeles Police (PAPD) on Wednesday after officers tried to pull them over.

PAPD officers saw a pickup driving recklessly on Highway 101 at around 6:40 a.m., Port Angeles Police posted on Facebook.

The driver came off the highway onto residential roads, and officers say they were able to execute a PIT maneuver to spin the pickup around and pin it in with a second squad car near Lauridsen Blvd and Race Street.

After trying to run on foot through a public housing complex, officers arrested the driver and charged them with DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, previous warrants, and other charges.

