Popular Western Washington light displays welcoming visitors

Popular light displays around Western Washington are now welcoming visitors.

‘Zoolights’ has started this year at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma. You can buy a ticket from now until January 1.

You can also see ‘WildLanters’ at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle until January 14. Click here to buy tickets.

Or ‘Garden d’ Lights’ at the Bellevue Botanical Garden. You can buy tickets here.

You can soon step into a winter wonderland at the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens at Legion Park in Everett.

‘Wintertide Lights’ will be open soon where thousands of lights will guide visitors around the parks.

This year ‘Wintertide Lights’ is focusing on luminaries. You can join from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every night from December 1 to 31.

