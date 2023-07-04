Lake Meridian added to list of beaches seeing lifeguard shortages

KENT, Wash. — A popular King County beach is without lifeguards this holiday weekend.

The city of Kent says despite its best efforts, it could not recruit enough people to work at Lake Meridian Park. So it will have no lifeguards on duty all summer.

The city is offering a free life vest loner program. They’re available for a single day - or the entire season.

You can check out a vest at the Kent Commons Community Center, on a first-come first-served basis.

Lake Meridian is not the only park seeing lifeguard shortages.

These beaches and pools in Seattle are closed this summer because of the shortage:

Magnuson Park Beach

Seward Park Beach

East Green Lake Beach

Evans Pool

Queen Anne Pool

Seattle Parks and Recreation said they are down 80 lifeguards and blame the pandemic for putting a pause on training.





©2023 Cox Media Group