Police will wear opposing teams’ jerseys at Seahawks’ home games to find unruly fans

RENTON, Wash. — The next time you go to a Seahawks game, the person sitting rooting for the other team could be an undercover cop.

Lumen Fiend will have undercover law enforcement wearing the opposing team’s jersey in order to find fans who break the code of conduct.

In a release, the Seahawks listed several actions that fall under the category of violations.

The violations include disruptive or illegal behavior, being or showing signs of being intoxicated, using offensive language, disrupting the game, failing to listen and follow the instructions of stadium personnel, smoking or vaping, verbally or physically harassing fans of the opposing team, trying to sell items on the stadium property, trying to gain access to unauthorized areas or any other dangerous or disruptive behavior.

If you see any of this behavior while at the stadium, you can report it anonymously by texting HAWK12 (429512).

