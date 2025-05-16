Police warning of robbery trend targeting members of Asian community

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department is warning residents of a series of robberies, particularly targeting members of the Asian community.

According to police, most of the incidents happened outside of Kent, but they were still close enough to have the department put folks on alert.

During the crimes, the suspects have approached victims in a seemingly friendly manner. They often engage in small talk, ask for directions, or offer gifts such as money or jewelry, Kent PD said.

According to police, in some cases, suspects have asked to pray with the victim, during which they may place fake jewelry or a towel around the victim’s neck.

“They discreetly and forcibly remove the victim’s real jewelry, sometimes without the victim noticing until later. In more serious cases, suspects have threatened or used violence, including the display of knives,” Kent PD wrote.

The suspects are described as both a man and a woman, often appearing to be of Middle Eastern descent and estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old.

Kent Police say these incidents have been reported at the Great Wall Shopping Mall and the Hong Kong Market in Burien.

What You Can Do to Stay Safe:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times

Shop with a friend or family member, especially in locations where incidents have occurred

Avoid wearing visible or expensive jewelry in public, particularly in the areas mentioned above.

Report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact the Kent Police Department KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov, OR call our tip line @ 253-856-5808.

If you have been a victim of this crime in the past and have not made a report, call 911 OR the non-emergency police dispatch line 253-852-2121.

