Police warning Monroe businesses after series of burglaries

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Surveillance of burglar at Lake Tye Nails and Spa (Lake Tye Nails and Spa)

MONROE, Wash. — Monroe Police are warning businesses to be on the lookout following a series of burglaries.

Surveillance video shows a burglar breaking out a small window near the front door of Lake Tye Nails and Spa last week.

Police say breaking out small windows near a main door is a common method to get inside.

If a business doesn’t have motion-activated or glass break alarms on all of its windows, a burglar might be able to get inside undetected.

