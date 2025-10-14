Police: Two arrested while selling drugs in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — Police reportedly arrested two men for selling drugs in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) on Monday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the two men were selling drugs inside Hoa Mai Park just after noon.

SPD reports that patrol officers doing “proactive narcotics enforcement” saw the two men exchange baggies of suspected narcotics between each other.

Police developed probable cause to arrest the two men, who were 20 and 21 years old, and took them into custody without incident.

The officers recovered 25.5g of meth, individually packaged for sale, a digital scale, and a suspected ledger.

SPD booked both suspects into the King County Jail for narcotics violations.

