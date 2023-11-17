Police: Two armed 13-year-olds arrested after lighting fires on Seattle parking garage

Two armed 13-year-old kids were arrested by Seattle police early Thursday morning after they were spotted lighting items on fire on the top floor of a parking garage, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, officers received a report of four boys in ski masks lighting items on fire near a white Kia and black Hyundai.

According to the report, the boys were armed with a rifle and a handgun, which they were pointing at the street below.

When officers responded, the white Kia was driven away at high speeds, nearly striking officers.

The two remaining 13-year-old boys ran away but were quickly caught.

The Hyundai was an unreported stolen car out of Renton. The rifle was an airsoft gun.

Both boys were booked into King County Juvenile Court Youth Services Center.

