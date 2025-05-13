POLICE: Suspect arrested following stabbing and robbery in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 20-year-old man Monday evening after he reportedly stabbed one person and robbed another in West Seattle.

At 5:50 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing near Hiawatha Playfield. Officers found a 47-year-old man with a stab wound to the arm. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

According to SPD, the suspect grabbed a second victim’s arm and stole her phone. He then threatened a third victim with a knife. Neither of those victims were injured.

Several witnesses told officers they saw the suspect running with a knife and a skateboard under his arm.

Police contained the area and utilized a K9 unit to find the suspect just down the street near Nantes Park. The man was uninjured and was taken into custody.

Detectives from the Homicide and Assault Unit are leading the investigation.

