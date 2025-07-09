Police: Sedro-Wooley man sets apartment on fire after attempted stabbing

SEDRO-WOLLEY, Wash. — Sedro-Woolley Police Department (SWPD) says a man was arrested after attempting to stab a person and later attempting to set an apartment on fire.

On Tuesday, police say that they responded to a call that a man had tried to stab someone.

The victim said he was able to get away without any serious injury.

When police arrived at the apartment on 3rd Street, off of Jameson Street, they began setting up a perimeter with the help of the Burlington Police Department.

SWPD detectives and the chief arrived to assist, and a search warrant was requested.

Police say that they saw smoke coming from the apartment where the suspect was hiding and made several announcements to him with no answer.

The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department began evacuating the building.

At some point, police say the suspect climbed out of a small window from the back of the apartment with a knife in hand.

He refused to listen to commands and asked officers to shoot him, police said.

An officer used a less-lethal 40mm launcher on the suspect. These are used to shoot projectiles like tear gas or sponge rounds at a person in an effort to de-escalate a situation without using live ammunition.

The round hit the suspect in the hip, and he told officers he was “done,” according to SWPD.

He was booked into Skagit County Jail for first-degree assault and first-degree arson.

The fire department said there was “severe damage” to the apartment and the structural integrity of some of the other units, but no one else was injured.

©2025 Cox Media Group