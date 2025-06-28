POLICE: Seattle roommate dispute over speaker ends in stabbing

SEATTLE — A man was stabbed following a fight over a speaker with his roommate, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing along 3rd Avenue in downtown Seattle at 3:45 p.m. on Friday. They found a 34-year-old man with a superficial stab wound to his left hand.

The Seattle Fire Department took care of him at the scene, and he did not need to be hospitalized.

According to SPD, “Officers learned that the victim and a 33-year-old man were roommates and had been arguing over a speaker before the incident. During the argument, the suspect cut the victim with what appeared to be a snap-blade knife and fled the scene with two of the victim’s cell phones.”

After broadcasting a description of the suspect, patrol officers found him about two blocks away, and he was taken into custody without incident. He was positively identified and booked into King County Jail for investigation of domestic violence assault. Officers recovered the weapon and both cell phones.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

