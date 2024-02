Police in Shoreline are investigating after three people were reportedly robbing a Shoreline home Thursday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:43 a.m. officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 600 block of Northwest 180th Street in Shoreline.

When officers arrived, they searched the area but found no suspects.

Detectives with the Shoreline Police Department are investigating.

