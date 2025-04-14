Police search for stabbing suspect after attack near Rainier Avenue in South Seattle

Seattle police are investigating a stabbing that injured one person Monday near the 8300 block of Rainier Avenue South.
According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a stabbing.
The victim sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Authorities have not released the victim’s identity or additional details about their condition.
The incident occurred in the Rainier Valley neighborhood, near Sturtevant Avenue South.
As of Monday afternoon, a suspect had not been found.
Police are asking residents to stay away from the area while the search continues. Investigators have not released a suspect description, and it remains unclear what led to the stabbing.
“Please be safe and avoid the area,” the department said in a public advisory posted on social media.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department.
