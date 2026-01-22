Police search for son as person of interest in death of Federal Way couple

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the son of a couple found dead in their home.

The son is considered a person of interest in their deaths.

Officers responded to a well-being check at the couple’s home on SW 337th St. near 7th Pl on Jan. 22.

The couple was found dead inside by officers.

Police say theyare searching for the couple’s 35-year-old Mick Carmichael as a person of interest in their deaths.

Carmichael is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen boarding a bus in the area around 12:00 p.m., wearing a gray shirt and dark-colored pants.

Police ask that if you see Carmichael or have information on his location to call 911 right away.

